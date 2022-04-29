Tonsillitis could end Sancho's season prematurely

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sancho has scored five goals and registered three assists in 38 appearances for the Red Devils in a debut campaign that has not always hit top heights since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils have struggled in their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification this term and look almost certain to begin Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford reign outside of European football's premier competition.

With the club facing three more Premier League outings before Rangnick vacates the dugout to assume a consultancy role with the club – a position he will mix with being the new head coach of Austria – the former RB Leipzig boss says it's unlikely Sancho will feature again this term.

"It seems Jadon might be out for the rest of the season with his tonsillitis, he most likely will not be available," Rangnick said ahead of United's home clash with Brentford on Tuesday (AEST).

"The last game is in three weeks, [and] I think for the next two games it's unlikely [Sancho will feature].

"He has got an inflammation on his tonsils and also has had a high temperature, that's why he was not available [for Friday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea], and he will almost certainly not be available for the next two games."

Although Sancho has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford, only Bruno Fernandes (117) and Luke Shaw (49) have bettered the 48 chances created by the England winger in all competitions for United this season.

Elsewhere, Rangnick said he hoped to have a number of other absentees available for United's first home match against Brentford since September 1975, but noted Edinson Cavani was unlikely to start the match despite his anticipated return to training.

"I hope Fred will make it for the Brentford game, Chelsea was too early for him," he added.

"With the others, Cavani is supposed to come back to training tomorrow, but he has been missing for the last four or five weeks, is he really a player that could then play against Brentford? Probably not from the start.

"Harry Maguire, Jesse [Lingard] was missing for family reasons today, but I hope some of those players will be back on Monday [Tuesday AEST]."

The Brentford encounter will be United's final home match of the season, but with a host of players either coming to the end of their contracts or expected to depart, Rangnick said his desire to give certain players an Old Trafford send-off had to be balanced with the need for a result.

"I would like to but it's also about getting the best possible result and the best possible performance," he added. "It's not about making any gifts to players.

"It's not about saying goodbye to the supporters, if it's possible I would like to do that but it's also about getting the best possible result."

United is winless in its past three Premier League games after a draw with Chelsea (one draw, two losses). Its most recent loss to the Bees was in an FA Cup tie in February 1938, going unbeaten in six subsequent meetings.