Toney apologises for sweary video clip

In the short video, Toney repeated to the camera "f*** Brentford" after a woman filming the clip had said the same.

The former Newcastle United striker, who is on holiday in Dubai during the international break, explained on social media the video "was cut short and edited" but also apologised to Brentford fans, having already spoken to manager Thomas Frank.

"I am aware of a video of me that was published on social media today, taken in Dubai where I have been on holiday during the winter break," the striker posted. "In it, I use language that was unacceptable.

"The video was cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact this has had and I realise I should not have put myself in that position.

"I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him but I also want to apologise for all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you.

"I'll be back at training next week, working hard to score more goals to win us more games for the rest of the season."

Toney has scored six goals in 21 appearances in the Premier League this season, after netting 33 in 48 games in the Championship in 2020-21 – including two in three in Brentford's successful play-off campaign.