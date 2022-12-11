Ten Hag targeting a Ronaldo replacement in January

Ronaldo acrimoniously exited Old Trafford last month after an explosive interview, in which he criticised manager ten Hag and the club's owners.

United has been linked with Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos - both of whom scored three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands and Portugal respectively.

Ten Hag said the Red Devils are on the hunt for a centre forward but the Dutchman would not reveal the identity of the club's targets.

When asked whether United was hunting for a striker, the Dutchman replied: "Yes, but only when we find the right player. We do everything in our power.

"We are doing research on every opportunity, and we do everything we can if that opportunity is there to contract them.

"I cannot give comments on specific players. I will never do that.

"Players have contracts and I respect that but make sure we are working in the background to get the right players in."

Meanwhile, ten Hag has been encouraged by Anthony Martial who, despite sustaining a hamstring injury during pre-season, has registered four goals and two assists in seven appearances this term.

"We have seen, when he is available, he has a massive impact on our game," ten Hag said.

"He has less than 300 minutes [this season] and has four goals and two assists. That's a really good record.

"The first challenge for him is to be available and fit. He has to be responsible for it but we have to support him in all the ways we can."