Ten Hag reportedly leads the race for United job

Ten Hag guided Ajax through a record-breaking Champions League group campaign where they won all six games.

United has now made appointing him their priority as he ticks all the boxes for the 20-time English champion.

ROUND-UP

- Newcastle United has reached out to Manchester United about the prospect of a January move for Jesse Lingard, claims The Sun.

- Tottenham is tracking Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, joining Manchester City and Manchester United in pursuit of him, reports the Daily Star.

- Liverpool has set a £10million asking price for West Ham target Nat Phillips, according to The Sun.

- The Reds are also interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and are willing to pay £68m (€80m), reports El Nacional.

- La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter have not held any talks with Stefan dr Vrij amid links with Tottenham and Newcastle United.

- Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians has enquired about Manchester United's veteran Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, claims Globo Esporte.