Autumn Nations Series
Premier league

Ten Hag reportedly leads the race for United job

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has moved to the head of the queue to be Manchester United's new manager, according to reports in England.

Getty Images

WATCH MUTV on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

Ten Hag guided Ajax through a record-breaking Champions League group campaign where they won all six games.

United has now made appointing him their priority as he ticks all the boxes for the 20-time English champion.

Man United hit by COVID outbreak ahead of Brentford trip

ROUND-UP

- Newcastle United has reached out to Manchester United about the prospect of a January move for Jesse Lingard, claims The Sun.

- Tottenham is tracking Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, joining Manchester City and Manchester United in pursuit of him, reports the Daily Star.

- Liverpool has set a £10million asking price for West Ham target Nat Phillips, according to The Sun.

- The Reds are also interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and are willing to pay £68m (€80m), reports El Nacional.

- La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter have not held any talks with Stefan dr Vrij amid links with Tottenham and Newcastle United.

- Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians has enquired about Manchester United's veteran Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, claims Globo Esporte.

News Manchester United Football Premier League Erik ten Hag
Previous Norwich City v Manchester United
Read
Norwich City v Manchester United
Next Man United hit by COVID outbreak ahead of Brentfor
Read
Man United hit by COVID outbreak ahead of Brentford trip

Latest Stories

>