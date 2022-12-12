Ten Hag likens Rashford to Mbappe after WC revival

The forward has rediscovered his best form under the Dutchman this season, earning a recall to the England fold and featuring in its FIFA World Cup campaign.

Rashford and the rest of the Three Lions ultimately came up short in the quarter-finals against Mbappe and France on Sunday (AEDT), in a close-fought Qatar 2022 encounter.

But his performances this term have got Ten Hag singing his praises, crediting him for his tactical intelligence and positional play.

"From the first moment, I recognised huge potential [in Marcus]," the former Ajax boss stated.

"When Marcus' positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. It's really difficult to stop him.

"There is Mbappe [at] this moment [who is better than him]. When [Rashford] is getting in that position, he's great, and he's really improved."

Rashford has coincidentally been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where Mbappe penned a new contract ahead of the this campaign.

With a deal at Old Trafford that expires at the end of the season, the forward could be headed for the door, though Ten Hag says they will activate a one-year extension.

🌟 High praise for @MarcusRashford from the boss, as well as a word on his United future... #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2022

The manager acknowledges the final call on his future rests with the player, however, adding: "He has to make a decision.

"The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, in the way we play and the way we train and if we are offering the right environment to progress," he added.

"It's a financial issue as well. Then it is up to him to make the decision. But for one-and-a-half years, he will be here."