Ten Hag and Rashford clean up monthly awards

Rashford was confirmed as the player of the month earlier on Saturday (AEST), and Ten Hag's win made it an Old Trafford double.

A truncated schedule meant United only played twice in the league this month, but beat both struggling Leicester City and previously undefeated leader Arsenal.

United is now on a four-match winning run heading into Monday's (AEST) derby against Manchester City, Ten Hag's first since being appointed at the start of the season.

This is only the second time a United boss has been named the manager of the month since Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

The other was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in February 2019, which was also the only other occasion on which Rashford was the player of the month.