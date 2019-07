Ozil, along with his wife Amine Gulse and Kolasinac, were driving in London when they were set upon by armed assailants riding mopeds.

Video released today shows Kolasinac, aptly nicknamed 'tank', bursting from the vehicle and fighting off two knife-wielding attackers with just his bare fists.

Footage has emerged of Sead Kolasinac fighting off a pair of knife-wielding attackers during an attempted robbery, Mesut Ozil was also involved in the incident.



Arsenal have confirmed both players were unharmed. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2019

After attempting to drive fro the scene, Ozil fled to a nearby restaurant for help, while his fellow Gunners player chased the thugs away.