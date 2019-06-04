Sturridge and Moreno to leave Liverpool June 4, 2019 18:07 Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno are on the lookout for new clubs after Liverpool confirmed their contracts will not be renewed. Getty Images Liverpool confirmed Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June. #LFC thank @DanielSturridge and @lfc18alberto for their outstanding contributions to the club 🙌 Everyone wishes Daniel and Alberto all the very best for their futures. They will always be a part of the #LFC Family ❤️https://t.co/OH5oeNw4rR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019 "I wish both players nothing but success and joy wherever their journey takes them next. We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European Champions." 🔴🏆 - Jürgen Klopp pic.twitter.com/UDmNn7ytQX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019 News Liverpool Football Premier League Daniel Sturridge Alberto Moreno Previous Aston Villa releases £12m McCormack early Read Next Rodrigo fuels Man City rumours by asking Atletico Read