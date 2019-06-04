LaLiga
Premier league

Sturridge and Moreno to leave Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno are on the lookout for new clubs after Liverpool confirmed their contracts will not be renewed.

Liverpool confirmed Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

 

