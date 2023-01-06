Struggling Southampton signs Croatia's Orsic

Orsic, who made six appearances for Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and scored a sublime winner in its third-place play-off success against Morocco, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Saints.

Southampton reportedly convinced Dinamo to part ways with Orsic by making a bid of £6 million ($10.6 million) plus add-ons after Everton and Nottingham Forest were also linked with the 30-year-old.

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League table and three points adrift of safety after Thursday's (AEDT) 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, its sixth consecutive loss in the competition.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones was only appointed as Ralph Hasenhuttl's successor in November, but he is already under pressure after becoming the second Saints boss to lose each of his first four Premier League games after Nigel Adkins in the 2012-2013 season.

Jones will hope Orsic can transfer his outstanding record against English teams in continental competitions into the Premier League.

Orsic scored the only goal of the game as Dinamo beat Chelsea in its UEFA Champions League opener earlier this season, while he also netted a stunning hat-trick in a UEFA Europa League win against Tottenham Hotspur in 2021.