Spurs tie down record-setting young gun Scarlett

The forward became the youngest player to feature for Spurs in the Premier League when he made his debut against West Brom in February 2021, at the age of 16 years and 320 days.

He had previously become the club's youngest player to feature in a major European competition, following a Europa League appearance against Ludogorets in November 2020.

His assist against RZ Pellets WAC in February saw him become the fourth different 16-year-old to provide an assist in the Europa League (since the 2009 rebrand) after Romelu Lukaku, Iker Muniain and Kylian Mbappe.

Scarlett made seven first-team appearances in the 2021-2022 season, including being named in the starting XI for three Europa Conference League fixtures.

While Spurs clearly see a future for Scarlett, reports have suggested Antonio Conte has been promised up to six new signings ahead of next season after securing Champions League qualification.

On Tuesday, Tottenham announced a capital injection of up to £150million from the club's majority shareholder ENIC Sports Inc (ENIC) that could further boost Spurs' transfer plans.