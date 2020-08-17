SPFL
Premier league

Southampton skipper Ward-Prowse signs new deal

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League side.

Getty Images

The 25-year-old joined the club as an eight-year-old and has spent the past eight seasons as part of their first team.

He played every minute of the Saints' Premier League campaign in 2019-20 and took over the captaincy from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the closing stages of the campaign.

Southampton confirmed on its official website on Tuesday (AEST) that twice-capped England international Ward-Prowse has now agreed to stay on until 2025.

"I think it's the most excited that I've been as a Southampton player for a few years now, not just because of the captaincy and how things are going, but from a team perspective and for the club," he said.

"We're part of a team that's developing all the time, in all different areas, and for a player that's really exciting. I think we came away from last season a little bit gutted that it ended, because we were in a real good run of form and momentum.

"But I think everybody would be equally excited to get back to it and to carry on from where we left off last season, and to be with a manager who's had a real good impact on the club." 

News Southampton Football Premier League
Previous Klopp admits he may retire after leaving Liverpool
Read
Klopp admits he may retire after leaving Liverpool
Next Manchester City commissions David Silva statue
Read
Manchester City commissions David Silva statue

Latest Stories