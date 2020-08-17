Southampton skipper Ward-Prowse signs new deal

The 25-year-old joined the club as an eight-year-old and has spent the past eight seasons as part of their first team.

He played every minute of the Saints' Premier League campaign in 2019-20 and took over the captaincy from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the closing stages of the campaign.

Southampton confirmed on its official website on Tuesday (AEST) that twice-capped England international Ward-Prowse has now agreed to stay on until 2025.

"I think it's the most excited that I've been as a Southampton player for a few years now, not just because of the captaincy and how things are going, but from a team perspective and for the club," he said.

"We're part of a team that's developing all the time, in all different areas, and for a player that's really exciting. I think we came away from last season a little bit gutted that it ended, because we were in a real good run of form and momentum.

"But I think everybody would be equally excited to get back to it and to carry on from where we left off last season, and to be with a manager who's had a real good impact on the club."