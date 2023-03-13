Southampton 'disgusted' by Walker-Peters abuse

The right-back received a number of racist replies after posting on Instagram following Monday's (AEDT) stalemate at Old Trafford.

Southampton issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the abuse, though Walker-Peters was not named directly, with the club confirming the messages had been forwarded to Hampshire Police.

#SaintsFC has issued a statement following racial abuse being directed towards some of its players online: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 13, 2023

The Premier League club also referenced a similar incident from two years ago in which now former player Alexandre Jankewitz was racially abused following a game against the same opposition.

"In February 2021 the club made a statement about one of our young players receiving abhorrent racial abuse following a match against Manchester United," the statement read.

"More than two years on, we find ourselves in the exact same position: disgusted and disappointed in the behaviour of those online who lower themselves to abusing players for the colour of their skin.

"What is equally frustrating is the lack of meaningful action in those two years from the social media platforms who allow such hatred to breed and fester.

"As we have said before, Southampton Football Club fights every day to remove such people from our sport and our community in order to protect our players, our staff, Southampton fans and those football supporters around the world who recognise and celebrate the diversity that makes football special.

"We have forwarded the messages concerned to Hampshire Police in keeping with our normal processes when dealing with these cases.

"We have also reported these posts to the social media platforms involved.

"We can only hope that they finally pay attention to what continues to be a major problem and that we do not find ourselves repeating these words in another two years time."