Son shines as Spurs spank sloppy Palace

Mauricio Pochettino's side has not been at its most fluent in the early throes of the Premier League season but from the moment Son scored a classy 10th-minute opener Spurs ran riot.

Spurs scored all their goals in a devastating opening 45 minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Patrick van Aanholt turning Serge Aurier's low ball into his own net, Son adding an expertly taken volley and Erik Lamela finishing a clinical move.

A failure to add to their tally in the second half was no reflection of their play and Pochettino can reflect on Spurs' most enterprising performance of the season.

Spurs made the breakthrough when Son brilliantly controlled Toby Alderweireld's punt over the top before checking onto his left foot and picking out the bottom-right corner.

Son was influential in Spurs' second, picking out Aurier, making his first start of the season, and his cross hit Van Aanholt before wrong-footing Vicente Guaita.

The best was still to come. Aurier again had space on the right and his deep cross was met with a blistering left-foot volley from Son.

A relentless first half culminated with Lamela slotting Harry Kane's excellent cross under Guaita at the end of a devastating break.

Harry Winks dragged a daisy-cutter narrowly wide almost immediately after the restart and Son saw a clip over Guaita after chasing down a Mamadou Sakho mistake fall agonisingly wide of the post.

Spurs were unable to inflict further damage but the hosts ran down the clock in the most comfortable fashion.

Tottenham was a runners-up in the UEFA Champions League last term and starts its bid to go one better with a trip to Greece to face Olympiacos on Thursday (AEST). Palace welcomes Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park a week on Monday, looking to get back to winning ways.