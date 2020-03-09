Fernandes's impressive start to his career at Old Trafford continued with a brilliant quick free-kick to set up Anthony Martial's opener, while Scott McTominay sealed United's win late on.

The Portugal international arrived at United in January and already has two goals and three assists in five Premier League games.

Solskjaer praised the 25 year-old for his performances at United so far, as his side moved within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"He works hard, he's humble enough, he's got the desire, commitment, but he's also got the X-factor," the United manager said. "He's a risk taker, he's got courage, he's brave enough to make mistakes and if you make enough mistakes they'll be corrected into fantastic assists or goals."

United is on a 10-game unbeaten run and completed a league double over City for the first time since 2009-2010.

Solskjaer is happy with his team's growth but believes it is still a few signings away from being Premier League contender.

"We feel we're improving all the time and we know that we lack one or two, three players and some experience to be considered a title contender, we know that and we're not going to start talking about that now," he said. "We're just going to start talking about getting up the table, getting more points, challenging for that top four because Chelsea and Leicester are too far ahead of us for my liking still."