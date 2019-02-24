Solskjaer aims sly dig at Liverpool

Liverpool has not been crowned champion of England during the Premier League era, its most recent success in England's top flight coming in 1990.

There have been moments in the past 29 years where the Reds have been contenders but have failed to get over the line, most recently when they were pipped by Manchester City in 2013-2014.

In contrast, United has dominated since 1992 but the 13-time Premier League winner has not lifted the trophy since Alex Ferguson's last season in 2012-2013.

Solskjaer says United must get back to the top of the domestic game quickly to ensure it does not treat a top-four finish as a success.

"This year they are in the race, no question, and it looks like it's going to be an exciting finish," Solskjaer said.

"It is difficult to win the league here. It is probably the toughest league to win and when you look at it there are only five or six teams that have won the Premier League.

"Leicester [City] did it, which was a miracle, before that Blackburn [Rovers] did it, but then there were a few big clubs that won it.

"I'm sure Liverpool do feel under more pressure each season that goes by but we have to remember we've not won a title for a few years either.

"We need to get back to being involved, I wouldn't like to see this club end up just being happy to be among the top four.

"If you aim too low and reach your targets then that's more dangerous than aiming too high and missing them."

United could deliver a huge blow to Liverpool's chances with victory at Old Trafford on Monday (AEDT), a result that would open the door for its neighbour Manchester City, which is level on points with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Solskjaer insists he is only focused on getting all three points, though, and not helping anyone else.

He added: "Liverpool at Old Trafford is always the first game you look for on the fixture list. That's the same every year but this feels even bigger because Liverpool are going for the title with City.

"I think the whole of Manchester will be supporting us but we won't be trying to do anyone any favours except ourselves."