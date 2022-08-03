Smith Rowe blown away by 'ridiculous' Jesus

The Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last term after losing crucial games to Tottenham and Newcastle United, and they responded by investing heavily in the squad during the transfer window.

Their marquee signing so far has been Jesus, who arrived for a reported £45million from Manchester City.

The Brazil striker left Pep Guardiola's team for Arsenal after starting just 28 games in all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals.

Only Riyad Mahrez (24), Kevin De Bruyne (19), Raheem Sterling (17) and Phil Foden (14) outscored Jesus for City last term, as Guardiola's men successfully defended their title by a single point ahead of Liverpool.

Jesus has already been finding the net on a regular basis for his new club during pre-season, including scoring a hat-trick in Sunday's (AEST) 6-0 friendly win against Sevilla at Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Five, Smith Rowe was positive about how he and his team-mates are preparing for the new season, and reserved particular praise for the early impression made by Jesus.

"The players that have come back [from last season], I already know how good they are, so it's not a surprise to see how good they are and how well they are doing," he said.

"But from the new players, I think Gabriel Jesus [has been the most impressive]. I didn't actually realise how sharp he was.

"Obviously, playing against him, it's different. You see him, watching Man City before [he signed]. But when you actually see him in training...

"I've been telling my friends, they're always asking, and I'm like 'he's ridiculous'. Everyone in the team is really excited for the new season, and the fans should be as well, I think."

Arsenal gets its campaign under way with a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday (AEST).