Silva slams 'pathetic' Liverpool fans for trolling

Silva was an unused substitute as Manchester City's 2019-2020 season came to an abrupt end on Sunday (AEST), when it suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Lyon in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Having finished 18 points adrift of Premier League champions Liverpool, elimination by Lyon compounded a generally disappointing season for City.

Silva initially addressed the frustrating nature of the 2019-2020 campaign in an earlier social post, apologising to City fans.

But having seemingly seen his replies hijacked by Liverpool supporters, the Portugal international took the bait.

And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons...😂 pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book...🤦🏻‍♂️ so many options!😅 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020

