Silva addresses Man City future amid Barcelona links

Silva has been an outstanding performer for City since signing from Monaco in 2017, winning four Premier League titles in five years.

But he has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in this transfer window, with big-spending Barcelona said to be interested.

It has been suggested Silva would be keen to join Barca, and the midfielder did not rule out the possibility of a transfer in a wide-ranging interview.

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen," Silva said. "We'll see, honestly.

"My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them, and they know what I want.

"If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens.

"It's a big club, and they don't want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go.

"Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful.

"They have always been honest with me, and I have always been honest with them.

"As I said, I will always respect my relationship with Man City, with the fans, with the staff, with my team-mates, so whatever happens happens, and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way."

Having started 33 matches in the Premier League last season, Silva was a substitute in Sunday's opening win over West Ham, appearing for the final 12 minutes.