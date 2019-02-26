Sigurdsson double eases pressure on Silva

Three successive defeats had led to increased scrutiny on Silva, with Everton having had to wait 17 days to try and bounce back from the loss at Watford, but former Swansea City star Sigurdsson stepped up to the mark.

Having opened the scoring four minutes before half-time, Sigurdsson curled in an emphatic second to ensure Everton's dismal run came to an end – becoming the Toffees' leading scorer in the process.

Things could have been different if not for some excellent defending from Lucas Digne early on, but Cardiff offered little threat as they slumped to a second straight defeat, their misery compounded by a late third from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Phil Jagielka almost cost Everton with an untimely slip two minutes into his first start since opening day, but Digne beat Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to Kenneth Zohore's subsequent cross.

Jagielka was involved in Everton's first chance – Theo Walcott slicing his volley wide from the defender's knockdown.

Sigurdsson made no such mistake from Everton's next opening though, side-footing home with a composed first-time finish from Seamus Coleman's cutback.

And Sigurdsson came up with the goods again in the 66th minute, drilling in on the rebound after Bernard's low cross was blocked.

Further gloss was added in the final minute of stoppage time, Calvert-Lewin capping his 100th appearance in league football with a well-taken goal to get Everton back on track in emphatic fashion.

Other Premier League results:

Newcastle 2-0 Burnley

Leicester 2-1 Brighton

Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves