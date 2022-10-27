Shields joins Chelsea rebuild under Boehly

The Blues have been targeting appointments in key roles since Boehly's consortium took control in May, and revealed Laurence Stewart is to become technical director at the end of his tenure with Monaco earlier this week.

Shields – who most recently worked as Southampton's head of recruitment following a nine-year spell with Manchester City's academy – will now join him in a new-look management team.

Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali expressed their excitement at the prospect of working with Shields, telling Chelsea's website: "Joe is another great addition to Chelsea, and we're thrilled to have him on board.

Chelsea FC have appointed Joe Shields as Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 27, 2022

"We have a clear plan and will adopt a modern and data-driven philosophy, focused on elite emerging talent.

"We're assembling a deep and collaborative management team who are eager to build a continued sustained winner at Chelsea.

"Joe has a great track record and understanding of the game and emerging talent.

"We know we have another strong leader and a team player who will help us continue to build our world-class football organisation."