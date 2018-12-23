Scintillating Spurs hit Toffees for six

The past week had been dominated by speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino with the Manchester United manager's job, and Spurs' attack-minded showing at Goodison Park showed exactly why the Argentinian is a front-runner.

A thrilling first half started positively for Everton and they went ahead through former Arsenal man Theo Walcott, but they gifted Son an equaliser, and Dele Alli and Kane made things worse before the break.

Fine goals from Christian Eriksen and Gylfi Sigurdsson came early in the second half as the entertainment value continued to grow, but Son and Kane got their second goals in the final 30 minutes to emphatically finish the Toffees off.

Walcott put Everton ahead 21 minutes in, rounding off a well-worked move by slamming home Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cut-back.

But it soon shot itself in the foot, as Kurt Zouma and Jordan Pickford collided when trying to deal with Kane's long pass and Son converted into an empty net.

Alli netted in the 35th minute to move Spurs in front, drilling a fierce strike in from just inside the area after Pickford parried a Son strike.

And Kane opened a two-goal lead just before the break, knocking into an open goal when Kieran Trippier's free-kick came back off the post.

Spurs continued to look rampant at the start of the second period – Eriksen finding the bottom-right corner with a gorgeous 20-yard volley.

But Everton swiftly hit back through Sigurdsson, whose solo run ended with a smart finish from the edge of the box.

The host's chances were effectively ended in the 61st minute, however – Son sweeping through Pickford's legs when released by Erik Lamela.

Kane rounded things off late on, turning in Son's cross to complete the crushing of Everton and give the visitor its first points of the season from a losing position.