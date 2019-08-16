Sane to undergo surgery on ACL injury in Austria

Manchester City winger Sane, who was strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich before the Premier League's transfer window closed, sustained the injury during the Community Shield defeat of Liverpool last weekend.

The 23-year-old is expected to be out for up to seven months, leaving City without the Germany international for the majority of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Sane was expected to have undergone surgery already, though Pep Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's clash with Tottenham Hotspur: "I think [the operation] is this weekend."

Sane's operation will take place in Austria, with Professor Christian Fink performing the surgery.

City often uses the services of Barcelona-based specialist Dr Ramon Cugat, who has previously treated John Stones, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Vincent Kompany and Claudio Bravo during Guardiola's tenure, although Sane has instead decided to be treated by Fink.

Benjamin Mendy has been a regular patient of Dr Cugat's since he joined City in 2017 and Guardiola is eager to see the France full-back, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, maintain his fitness heading into his third season at the club.

"What I want with Benj is to be fit, be ready for training sessions weeks and weeks and the weeks after," Guardiola said.

"That is [the] target. After, for his specific qualities, he is going to help us. When he played, he played good.

"You know, he needs to play but he's had almost two years out. We need him for our movements, our rhythm – many things we want to do.

"The first target is not to focus on playing, It is to be fit, for one month, train regularly, be ready and, of course, he has a chance to play."