Sanchez hits late to seal New Year win for Spurs

Watford headed into the meeting at Vicarage Road on a five-game losing streak but seemed to have halted that poor run thanks in large part to the efforts of goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

But Bachmann's heroics were ultimately in vain when Sanchez popped up in the 96th minute to secure all three points for the visitors after a medical emergency in the crowd had stopped play temporarily.

Tottenham is yet to lose since Antonio Conte's arrival and moved within two points of fourth-placed Arsenal after its defeat to Manchester City.

Conte's side boasted over 70 per cent of the first-half possession but was unable to make its dominance pay.

Sergio Reguilon came close to getting Spurs ahead before the interval, with the wing-back drawing a fine diving stop out of Bachmann prior to Harry Kane curling narrowly wide after Imran Louza's lapse in concentration.

The same Spurs duo almost broke the deadlock after the break. Reguilon saw a strike deflect just off target, while Bachmann tipped over from Kane.

Joshua King then forced a magnificent save from Hugo Lloris in a rare Watford attack, with Son Heung-min nudging wide with an audacious flick at the other end.

Bachmann was then on hand once more to deny Son, though Spurs' efforts finally proved fruitful in stoppage-time.

Son turned provider with a wonderful delivery from a free-kick, with Sanchez on hand to head in from point-blank range.