Salah hopes Reds can kick on after win at Spurs

The Reds finally claimed a first top-flight away win of the campaign at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday (AEDT), moving into eighth place.

Salah continued his magnificent goalscoring run with a first-half double, making it nine goals in eight matches for the Egypt forward.

He rounded off a brilliant move to open the scoring after taking a pass from the lively Darwin Nunez and then capitalised on a mistake from Eric Dier to take his goal tally for the season to 14.

Spurs looked like a different side as they dominated the second half and Harry Kane pulled a goal back with a clinical finish, but Jurgen Klopp's men held on for three precious points.

Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek following shock Premier League defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Salah is optimistic they can kick on following a long-awaited Premier League victory on the road.

He said: "I think we played quite good and managed to score two goals. In the second half, we could've scored but were unlucky.

"We did well to get the three points. It is always a tough opponent. I'm focused on making a difference and managed to do so today.

"We managed to strike back a few times in the season, have played some good games against City and against Napoli. Hopefully that can give us more confidence to win more games."

Spurs slipped down a place to fourth after Newcastle United moved above them with a 4-1 win at Southampton.