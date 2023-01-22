Saka urges Arsenal to 'stay humble' after vital victory

Mikel Arteta's side moved five points clear at the summit, with a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City, after Eddie Nketiah's 90th-minute strike snatched a 3-2 victory over United on Monday (AEDT).

The triumph saw Arsenal boost its points total to 50 after 19 games, surpassing its previous best of 45 after as many matches in its title-winning 2003-2004 campaign.

When asked about the Gunners' remarkable return at the halfway point in the season, Saka told said: "That's really significant. It's something we can be proud of, but we have to stay humble.

"It's only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly. But if we keep playing like we have then we'll be in a good place at the end of the season, we just have to keep it up."

The Gunners fell to a 3-1 defeat at United in September, its only loss of the league campaign thus far, but exacted revenge with a vital victory in its tussle with City for the title.

"You can see how much it means to everyone. They're the only team that have beaten us this season, so we really wanted to beat them for the fans," Saka said.

Nketiah cancelled out Marcus Rashford's first-half opener before Saka produced a moment of magic after 53 minutes to edge Arsenal ahead, firing into the far corner after dancing in from the right flank.

That strike saw the England international join Freddie Ljungberg (between 1998-2000) and Thierry Henry (between 2000-2001) as the only Arsenal players to score in three in a row against United in the competition.

On joining Ljungberg and Henry, the 21-year-old said: "Hello Freddie, hello Thierry – I'm happy. I was so close to getting two, but I'm just so happy I got that first one, and it gave me the confidence to keep shooting."