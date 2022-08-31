Saka confident over new Arsenal deal

Saka has emerged as a key part of Arsenal's side since making his league debut in 2019, and hit the net 11 times to finish as their top Premier League goalscorer last season.

Since the start of last campaign, meanwhile, no Gunners player has recorded as many Premier League assists as Saka (eight), and only Martin Odegaard has created more chances (80 to Saka's 75).

While Saka's current deal does not expire until 2024, Arsenal is keen to tie one of its most important assets to new terms in order to avoid being placed in a vulnerable position at the end of the season.

Ahead of a 3-0 win at Bournemouth earlier this month, Arteta said he was "very confident" a new contract would be agreed with the England international.

When those comments were put to Saka ahead of Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on Wednesday, the 20-year-old responded: "I share his confidence.

"I really feel the love from my team-mates, my coaches and the fans as well. I feel really loved here."

Arsenal has made a perfect start to the new Premier League season, winning its first four games as Arteta earns plaudits for implementing an entertaining style of play since the acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Saka hailed the Spaniard's man management skills as crucial to his development, adding: "I feel like he's always there for me.

"He knows when to speak to me, it's not too much but it's not too little, and the different bits of advice he gives me are special and it makes such a difference."

Arsenal are looking to start a top-flight campaign with five consecutive victories for the fourth time when they welcome Villa to the Emirates Stadium, having previously done so in 1930-1931, 1947-1948 and 2004-2005.

The Gunners ended the first two of those seasons as champions, finishing as runners-up to Chelsea last time they made such a strong start.