Saints surge away from danger

The Saints led from the 15th minute through Nathan Redmond and navigated a nervy spell in the second half to deservedly prevail in a match with clear relegation implications.

Danny Ings, twice on target in last weekend's 3-2 victory over Arsenal, converted his side's second from the spot before half-time and it proved a decisive buffer.

Philip Billing's bamboozling of Alex McCarthy briefly offered the Terriers a lifeline in the 58th minute but, as is often the case, they failed to build on a positive period and were consigned to a fifth straight Premier League loss when teenager Michael Obafemi buried his first professional goal.

The confidence Southampton gained from overcoming Arsenal was evident in Redmond's emphatic finish for the opener, the winger punishing Terence Kongolo's ungainly attempt at cutting out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pass.

Huddersfield was struggling to exert any kind of attacking threat and another defensive blunder cost the home side three minutes before the break.

Mathias Jorgensen miscontrolled Ings' wayward pass and compounded his error by tripping the Saints striker, who coolly sent Jonas Lossl the wrong way from the spot.

McCarthy made an instinctive save from Jorgensen's close-range header soon after the interval but the goalkeeper was far less impressive in allowing Billing's swerving shot to beat him.

That instigated a period of Huddersfield pressure that was relieved through a third mistake at the back.

Christopher Schindler was all too easily robbed of possession, Redmond selflessly squared and substitute Obafemi was on hand to tuck away a landmark goal, leaving the hapless hosts four points from safety.

Huddersfield must contend with a daunting trip to Old Trafford on Boxing Day (27 December AEDT), while Southampton will eye a result at home to West Ham United the next day.