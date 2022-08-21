Saha fears Man Utd could be 'destroyed' by Reds

The Red Devils are bottom of the embryonic Premier League table – the first time that has happened since 1992-1993 – after losing their opening two matches.

After being outplayed in a 2-1 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, United was thumped 4-0 at Brentford last weekend on a chastening day for new boss Erik ten Hag.

It is the first time in 30 years that United have started a season with back-to-back league losses and life does not get any easier for Ten Hag, with Liverpool up next on Monday.

Liverpool have themselves had a slower-than-expected start to the 2022-23 campaign, having played out draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace so far.

That makes Monday's contest the first time in Premier League history that these two sides have entered this fixture each seeking their first win of the season.

While a meeting with last season's runners-up is hardly an ideal fixture for an out-of-form United, Saha believes it could provide a good opportunity to kickstart their season.

"I think it’s going to be a surprising game," he told Stats Perform. "Liverpool are not playing at the same level as before. There are some questions about how they have started.

"I think it's a good and positive game for Manchester United to react. The opening 30 minutes are going to be very important.

"If United don't provide a good contest all the way through, they can be destroyed as any team can against Liverpool.

"But if they find the right spirit, like we saw during pre-season, then it could be an amazing game to watch."