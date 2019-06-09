Rose says possible Tottenham exit is 'no secret'

Having struggled to nail down a regular starting spot ahead of Ben Davies in 2017/2018, Rose reclaimed the left-back berth as his own last term, making 37 appearances across all competitions as Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League final, where it lost to Liverpool.

Rose started for England in its UEFA Nations League third-place play-off against Switzerland on Monday (AEST), playing 70 minutes before making way for his former club-mate Kyle Walker.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Tottenham, but reports have emerged linking him with a move away from the club.

Rose has revealed that there could be substance to those rumours, suggesting that Tottenham's policy of moving older players on could see him sold.

"If I am, great. If not, great," Rose replied when asked if he would be leaving Spurs.

"It's no secret I've been linked with a move in the media. It's the club's policy to move players on when they reach a certain age."

Tottenham has been credited with an interest in Everton's Lucas Digne, though the Toffees are likely to be reluctant to sell the former Barcelona left-back.