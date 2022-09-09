Ronaldo pays respects to 'irreplaceable' Queen

WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The Royal Family revealed on Friday (AEST) that the longest-serving sovereign in the United Kingdom's history had passed away peacefully at the age of 96.

The sporting world has united in grief after her death, with Ronaldo's club Manchester United hailing her "immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world", in a club statement.

Ronaldo took to social media to pay his own respects, writing: "Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my eighth season living in England.

"Throughout these years, I've felt the everlasting love of the UK for its Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people.

"I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I've learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family."

On Friday, the Premier League called off its full weekend fixture programme as a "mark of respect" for the Queen, who was described as "an inspiration" in an official statement.

The Football League (EFL) did likewise, before the Football Association (FA) confirmed all games scheduled in England between 9 to 11 September would be postponed.