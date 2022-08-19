Ronaldinho backs Jesus to shine at Arsenal

The Gunners splashed a reported £45million to sign the BrazIl forward from Manchester City and Jesus has quickly made an impact, scoring a brace in a 4-2 win against Leicester City last weekend.

Jesus' performances has helped Arsenal stand alongside City as the only Premier League sides to win its opening two matches of the season, providing an early boost to Mikel Arteta's hopes of guiding the club to a top-four finish.

Ronaldinho believes that it will not only be Arsenal that benefit, as the legendary Brazilian feels Jesus has now been handed the platform to show he is one of the top players on the continent.

"When Gabriel joined Manchester City I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world," he said.

"When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of - but at Manchester City he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves.

"At Arsenal he has been given the chance to be the focal point, he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already he is repaying that.

"This season I expect big things from him - he will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just one of the best players in the Premier League, but also in Europe."

With the signing of Jesus, along with the captures of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira, Ronaldinho is confident Arsenal can secure a return to the Champions League at the minimum.

"Arsenal will get back into the top four this season with the signings they have made - maybe they can even achieve more and challenge for the title," he added.

"Manchester City look very strong and they will be favourites - but in football anything is possible."