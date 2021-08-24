Aussies Abroad
Robertson signs long-term Liverpool extension

Andy Robertson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side has announced.

The Scotland international, who has spent the past four years at Anfield, is reported to have agreed a deal that runs through until 2026.

Robertson joins fellow defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, plus goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Fabinho, in agreeing fresh terms to commit his future to the Reds.

"Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it's no secret that I'm happy at this club," he told the club's website.

"I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it's always a happy time for me, for my family.

"We're settled here, we love everything about this football club and I'm glad that the journey is continuing."

