Robertson signs long-term Liverpool extension

The Scotland international, who has spent the past four years at Anfield, is reported to have agreed a deal that runs through until 2026.

Robertson joins fellow defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, plus goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Fabinho, in agreeing fresh terms to commit his future to the Reds.

𝑶𝒉, 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒚, 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒚... 🎶❤️



Great news, @andrewrobertso5 has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds 🤩 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2021

"Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it's no secret that I'm happy at this club," he told the club's website.

"I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it's always a happy time for me, for my family.

"We're settled here, we love everything about this football club and I'm glad that the journey is continuing."