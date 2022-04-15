Ricketts family out of Chelsea bidding process

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Ricketts family, which owns Chicago Cubs baseball team, had grouped together with US billionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert.

But reports suggested members of the consortium have been unable to agree on the formalities of the bid.

"The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert Group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC," a statement read.

"In the process of finalising their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

"We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well."

The bid had been met with widespread resistance over historical accusations of Islamophobia, with the Ricketts family saying it "rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms".

Reports in the UK media insisted the protests had nothing to do with the final decision not to launch a bid.

Chelsea was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich after the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government over his reported close ties to Russia president Vladimir Putin, who launched an attack on neighbouring Ukraine in February.

Offers to buy the club had to be submitted by Friday (AEST) at the latest and three parties remain in the hunt.

Groups fronted by Todd Boehly (part owner of LA Dodgers), Martin Broughton (former British Airways and Liverpool chairman), and Steve Pagliuca (co-owner of Boston Celtics and Atalanta) are fighting it out to complete a purchase.