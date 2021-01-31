Copa Libertadores
Premier league

Rashford racially abused after Arsenal draw

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was sent racist abuse on social media after Sunday's (AEDT) 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Manchester United

Rashford, 23, became the latest United player to be targeted after Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe were insulted earlier this week.

The England international described the abuse as society, and social media, at its worst.

"Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am," Rashford wrote on Twitter.

"No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here.

"I'm not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there's nothing original in them.

"I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don't need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated."

Chelsea defender Reece James and West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers were also racially abused earlier this week.

The FA condemned the abuse of players earlier on Sunday (AEDT).

News Manchester United Arsenal Football Premier League Marcus Rashford
Previous Wilson double takes pressure off Bruce
Read
Wilson double takes pressure off Bruce
Next Southampton v Aston Villa
Read
Southampton v Aston Villa

Latest Stories