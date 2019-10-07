Rashford admits United fans deserve better

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost 1-0 away to Newcastle United on Monday (AEST), leaving it 12th in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are only two points clear of the relegation zone, with David de Gea telling Sky Sports United are enduring their "most difficult time" since his arrival in 2011.

Spain goalkeeper De Gea blasted United's performances as "unacceptable", while Solskjaer took responsibility for a run of form that has seen his side take 17 points in 16 league matches since his permanent appointment in March.

Rashford himself has struggled for form, with the striker having only scored once since hitting a brace in the 4-0 opening weekend defeat of Chelsea.

"You can't hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven't been good enough," Rashford posted on Twitter.

We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club. pic.twitter.com/GyHgvQvxeM — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 7, 2019

"We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club."

United has been dealing with an injury crisis and midfielder Paul Pogba was among those who missed the trip to Newcastle.

France international Pogba has been ruled out of his country's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers and his post on social media on Monday indicated he is fully focused on his recovery.

"They say hard work pay off what about hard work in the heat?" Pogba wrote on Instagram with a video of him working out in Dubai. "Let's see - loving the view though."

United's first game after the international break is at home to rivals Liverpool, who have won 17 Premier League games in a row and are eight points clear at the top of the table.