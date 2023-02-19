Rampant Rashford vows not to slow down

Rashford was twice on target as United cruised to a straightforward win over Brendan Rodgers' side, moving five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, having played a game more.

The England international has scored 24 times this season across all competitions, his best return in a single campaign, with 16 of those coming in 17 games after the World Cup break.

He has netted 17 goals at Old Trafford in all competitions this term, the most by a player in a single season for United since Wayne Rooney in the 2011-2012 campaign.

With a crucial week ahead, in which United face Barcelona in the second leg of its UEFA Europa League play-off and meet Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, Rashford wants to keep improving.

The 25-year-old said: "Overall a good day. They created good opportunities and David [de Gea] made a great save at the end of the first half, without that we can't go on to win the game.

"It's still early in the season, we're fighting for a lot of different things.

"We have another big game in the week to hopefully go through to the next round of the Europa League and then a massive game for us [against Newcastle].

"I don't feel like slowing down and always want to improve."

Erik ten Hag's side are seeking a first major trophy since completing an EFL Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

While Arsenal and Manchester City appear embroiled in a two-horse title race, United is quietly creeping up on the pair.

Rashford says all Ten Hag's men can do is concentrate on themselves in pursuit of a first league title since 2013 under Alex Ferguson.

"We're close but both teams in front of us are good teams and playing good football," he said.

"We have to just focus on ourselves, do as well as we can and keep picking up points."