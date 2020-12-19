Pressure mounts on Arteta as Toffees move up

Arsenal, without the injured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has now gone seven league games without a win after Yerry Mina's header and Rob Holding's own goal lifted Everton up to second on the table.

Nicolas Pepe's penalty had restored parity at Goodison Park, where Arteta spent six-and-a-half seasons as a player, but it was not a platform from which Arsenal could build.

While Jordan Pickford's error led to David Luiz hitting the post, Mina's 45th-minute header ultimately proved enough for Everton to secure a third straight win.

Michael Keane was just inches away from breaking the deadlock as Everton started in confident fashion, and an opener came when Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header from Alex Iwobi's cross diverted in off Holding.

Eddie Nketiah sliced wide from Kieran Tierney's cutback to waste Arsenal's first chance, but Tom Davies's blind challenge on Ainsley Maitland-Niles handed the Gunners a reprieve.

Pepe made no mistake, sending Pickford the wrong way with a cool finish – the Ivorian's sixth straight successful penalty.

Bernd Leno thought he had kept the scores level heading into the break with a stunning save from Calvert-Lewin, yet Everton restored its lead when Mina headed in from Gylfi Sigurdsson's subsequent corner.

Despite the setback, Arsenal came out quickly after the restart, with David Luiz hitting the upright after Pickford flapped at a cross.

Ben Godfrey's powerful run nearly resulted in Calvert-Lewin snatching a third for Everton on the counter, before Richarlison went close to teeing up Iwobi.

Arteta turned to Gabriel Martinelli with just under 20 minutes remaining, though the Brazilian's timely return from injury could not spark a much-needed comeback.