Premier League to reintroduce five-subs rule

Teams in England's top flight were previously allowed to use five substitutes when football resumed in May 2020 following the first coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

However, despite the International Football Association Board (IFAB) recommending the rule stayed in place permanently, clubs have decided against it in previous votes.

But at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday in which all 20 sides were represented, it was collectively decided that the rule should be reintroduced.

Clubs will therefore be permitted to use five substitutions per game from next season, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time.

A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet, as is currently the case.

The Premier League also confirmed on Thursday the next transfer window will open on June 10 and close at 23:00 BST on September 1, in line with other European leagues.

From 4 April, meanwhile, the league will remove twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff and move to symptomatic testing only.

That is part of the Premier League returning to "business-as-usual operations", though it is subject to change should the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom alter.