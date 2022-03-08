The Premier League has suspended its broadcast agreement with Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Richard Masters, the English top flight's chief executive, revealed last week the current arrangements were "under review".

During a shareholders' meeting between all 20 top-flight clubs on Wednesday, it was unanimously decided the league will sever ties with broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport).

The move will take immediate effect, meaning Thursday's four matches will not be aired in Russia.

In a statement released on its official website on Tuesday, the Premier League also announced £1million will be donated to support the people of Ukraine.

The statement added: "The League strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted.

"The £1million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need."

The Premier League showed support for Ukraine over the weekend, with all 20 club captains wearing armbands in the nation's colours.

Big screens also displayed "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world – including in Russia – across Premier League digital channels.