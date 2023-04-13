Premier League clubs to withdraw gambling sponsors

Eight English top-flight clubs, including Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham, have gambling companies as their primary shirt sponsor, and have been allowed up to three years to "transition away".

The decision was reached after consultation between the Premier League, clubs and the UK government.

A statement released by the Premier League on Friday read: "Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

"The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

"To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

It is reported that clubs will still be allowed to have gambling companies as sponsors elsewhere, such as on advertising hoardings and shirt sleeves.