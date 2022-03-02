Premier League captains to wear Ukraine armbands

Several top-flight clubs have already responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with their own anti-war demonstrations.

Last weekend saw prominent gestures at Goodison Park, where Vitaliy Mykolenko's Everton faced Oleksandr Zinchenko's Manchester City, and London Stadium, as West Ham played Wolves without Andriy Yarmolenko.

Zinchenko captained City in their midweek FA Cup win at Peterborough United.

But the Premier League has now organised messages of support for Ukraine for all 10 matches this week, with the 20 club captains to wear armbands in the nation's colours.

"The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia's actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend," a statement read.

"We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.

"A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support.

"The 20 club captains will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours and fans are encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game.

"Big screens at stadiums will display 'Football Stands Together' against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.

"This message of solidarity will also be visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which will also be displayed across match broadcasts both in the UK and overseas."

Among this week's fixtures is the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.