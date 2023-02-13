Potter recognises urgency to end Chelsea's blues

Potter has come under pressure amid a difficult period for the big-spending Blues, who recorded three successive Premier League draws for the first time since 2012 after Sunday's 1-1 stalemate with West Ham.

Chelsea has won just one of its eight games across all competitions since the turn of the year (D4 L3), and the Champions League now represents its only chance of avoiding a trophyless season.

With a trip to Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of an enticing last-16 tie on the horizon, Potter is aware of the need for things to change at Stamford Bridge.

"You can't talk about the long-term because that doesn't exist in this job," he said.

"You have to acknowledge there's a long-term but there's a short-term and medium-term that is challenging for us in terms of results.

"The experienced players know what we've been through. You're talking about some top professionals who know football.

"While people on the outside may have an opinion on things, these guys have been around and know the challenges we've faced.

"They know the situation the club has been in and what's happened. So then it's about helping them get through it, the inevitable frustration because they want to win. We all do and the supporters do. That's where it's been challenging."

Chelsea's two previous Champions League titles was delivered during campaigns which saw them struggle in the Premier League, and while Potter is excited by the start of the knockout stages, he is taking things game by game.

"In a knockout competition, anything can happen, that's the thing," he said. "It's two games. I don't think it's valuable for us to look past Dortmund.

"We have the capability to beat Dortmund but they are also a strong side with the capability to get a result as well. We have to understand that, go to Dortmund with humility, with respect, and try to get the result.

"[This squad] has won the Champions League. They've experienced it. They'll want to fight for the game, that's for sure, and that's exciting for us."

Despite Chelsea's domestic struggles, Potter is unbeaten in his five Champions League games at the helm, winning the last four.

Victory in Dortmund on Thursday would therefore make Potter the first English coach to win five successive matches in the competition.