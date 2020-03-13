Positive Arteta is 'feeling better already'

The London club confirmed on Friday (AEDT) that Arteta had contracted the virus, forcing it to close its London Colney training base.

Premier League chiefs held an emergency meeting on Friday in the wake of the news and decided to suspend all games until 3 April at the earliest.

Arteta took to Twitter to provide a positive update on his condition and called for unity to tackle the "unprecedented" COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanks for your words and support," he said. "Feeling better already. We're all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge. Everyone's health is all that matters right now.

"Protect each other by following the guidelines & we'll come through this together. Well done PL for making the right decisions."

All games in Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga and Ligue 1 have also been called off as the spread of coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the sporting calendar.