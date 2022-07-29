Police drop one rape allegation against footballer

The player, who is in his late twenties, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was arrested on 4 July on suspicion of raping a woman in her twenties in June this year.

The Metropolitan Police announced a day later that, while in custody, the man had been further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021.

He was subsequently released on bail, and that has now been extended to a date in early October.

It has now been confirmed there will be no further action relating to the alleged offence in June 2021, but investigations are continuing regarding the remaining allegations.