Pogba to leave United, personal trainer claims

The France international, who turns 29 next week, has not agreed to a new deal with the Red Devils and will be available to leave on a free transfer after the end of the season.

It would be the second time Pogba has left United for nothing, the player having joined Juventus in 2012 before making his return four years later for a then-world-record fee of £89.3million ($160 million).

Coach Meddy, a Dubai-based fitness coach who counts other elite footballers among his clientele, says Pogba is still "enjoying himself" at United, particularly since Cristiano Ronaldo's move back to England last year.

Still, he claims a parting of the ways could be mutually beneficial to the club and player.

"Regarding Pogba, at the end of June, he will no longer be a Manchester player," he told Calcio Mercato.

"I think it's right for him to look elsewhere. Maybe Manchester also want to renew themselves, and the most sensible thing is to separate.

"The time is coming to change and try new challenges, new emotions, new environments for both Pogba and Manchester, to try something different, and maybe they will both be happy.

"Right now, I think he's enjoying himself. They have a good team, especially since Ronaldo decided to return. The problem is the results aren't coming.

"A top player doesn't waste his time with minor competitions. He wants to be motivated to play for ambitious trophies."

Trailing Premier League leader Manchester City by a distance and out of both domestic cup competitions, the UEFA Champions League remains United's only hope of silverware this season.

It faces Atletico Madrid at home on Wednesday (AEDT) in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, having drawn 1-1 in Spain.