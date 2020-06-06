Pogba, Rashford feature in United training game

The duo had been sidelined with long-term injuries before the Premier League campaign was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having come through some non-contact sessions unscathed, Pogba (ankle) and Rashford (back) took part in an intra-squad contest at the weekend.

For the Frenchman it was a first outing on home soil since 26 December, while Rashford last played at the stadium on 15 January.

The friendly kick-about pitted Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes as opposing captains under the watchful eye of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's previous competitive fixture at the Theatre Of Dreams was a 2-0 win over rival Manchester City on 8 March.

Solskjaer's side, which sits three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, faces a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in its first game back.

All remaining games will be played behind closed doors.