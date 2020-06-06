Bundesliga latest
Premier league

Pogba, Rashford feature in United training game

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford featured in a training match at Old Trafford on Sunday (AEST).

Getty Images

The duo had been sidelined with long-term injuries before the Premier League campaign was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having come through some non-contact sessions unscathed, Pogba (ankle) and Rashford (back) took part in an intra-squad contest at the weekend.

For the Frenchman it was a first outing on home soil since 26 December, while Rashford last played at the stadium on 15 January.

The friendly kick-about pitted Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes as opposing captains under the watchful eye of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's previous competitive fixture at the Theatre Of Dreams was a 2-0 win over rival Manchester City on 8 March.

Solskjaer's side, which sits three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, faces a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in its first game back.

All remaining games will be played behind closed doors.

News Manchester United Football Paul Pogba Premier League Marcus Rashford Coronavirus
Previous Nketiah scores hat-trick as Arsenal belts Charlton
Read
Nketiah scores hat-trick as Arsenal belts Charlton
Next

Latest Stories