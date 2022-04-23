Pogba likely to have played last game for United

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pogba picked up a calf injury in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday (AEST) that will keep the midfielder out for a month.

With the Frenchman out of contract at the end of the campaign, and United's final game of 2021-2022 coming on 23 May (AEST), Rangnick does not expect Pogba to feature again, and has now suggested he may have played his final game for the club.

"He won’t be available [at Arsenal] and most likely not for the rest of the games. It seems right now he will not renew his contract [so] it's most likely he won't be here any more next season," Rangnick said at a news conference on Saturday (AEST).

Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018, playing a starring role in that Les Bleus team, but has struggled to play at a consistently high level for United since coming back to the Premier League club in 2016.

When asked why Pogba's six years at Old Trafford have been so up and down, Rangnick replied: "It’s difficult to say.

"He’s a player who won the [FIFA] World Cup with France, he's such a good player that he was a regular starter for a team like France. We all know what kind of potential he has and what kind of good player he can be.

"He was quite like a few other players struggling to get his best performance sustainably on the pitch for a team like Man United.

"This has not only been the case this season or in the last couple of weeks. As far as I remember, it was also the case in earlier years."