Pogba admits Liverpool deserve title

Liverpool has been unstoppable in the league this season and the come-from-behind 3-2 win over West Ham at Anfield means it has won 26 and drawn one of its 27 games.

The Reds can become the first team to wrap up the Premier League by March and are on course to go one better than 2018-2019 when they finished runners-up to Manchester City, though they did also lift the Champions League.

United midfielder Pogba, who has endured an injury-hit campaign, said credit must be given where it is due even though the Red Devils midfielder is disappointed to see the club's rivals succeed.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "They are so way ahead of everyone else.

"They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

"As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don't want them to win the title. We don't want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

"They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid]."