Podence charged for alleged spit

During a disagreement between the two sets of players towards the end of the second half, Podence and Johnson exchanged words at close proximity.

Although replays appeared to show Podence in the act of spitting, footage was unable to conclusively prove if the Portugal international actually spat, and therefore the VAR review did not lead to a red card.

Johnson was asked about the incident at full-time and, while he told Sky Sports he was not going to "allegate [Podence]", the Forest player also claimed he "felt like some sort of spit came towards my face".

The FA seemingly saw enough to deem Podence worthy of retrospective punishment on Wednesday.

A statement read: "Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence has been charged after the forward allegedly spat at an opposing player during the 90th minute."

The FA also charged Forest for their players surrounding the referee in the first half, while both teams' assistant managers will answer charges of improper and/or violent conduct.