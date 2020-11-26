PL clubs set to welcome fans as restrictions eased

The United Kingdom government confirmed on Friday (AEDT) the national lockdown in England would end on 2 December, with regional restrictions in place thereafter.

While no areas hosting top-flight clubs were included in the most relaxed Tier 1, several fell into Tier 2, meaning up to 2,000 supporters would be allowed to attend games.

The 10 Premier League clubs who will be able to welcome fans under the new rules are London sides Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Fulham, as well as Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton.

That leaves the other half of the division still forced to play home games behind closed doors, including Manchester United and rival City.

It means the 4-7 December round of top-flight fixtures should see the return of supporters, with games including the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal coming up.

Numerous Football League clubs will also be able host fans once again, with matches scheduled in all three divisions next Wednesday.